scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Supreme Court upholds Madras HC order, allows EPS to stay AIADMK chief

Last year, EPS, was elected as AIADMK’s interim general secretary, in the general council meeting after the high court had rejected a plea by OPS.

O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File)
Listen to this article
Supreme Court upholds Madras HC order, allows EPS to stay AIADMK chief
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Supreme Court Thursday affirmed the September 2, 2022, Madras High Court order which had allowed E Palaniswami to continue as the Interim General Secretary of the AIADMK.

“We have affirmed the order of the High Court Division bench dated September 2, 2022, and we have made our earlier interim order dated July 6, 2022,” a bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy said.

The decision comes on an appeal filed by EPS rival and former Tamil Nadu chief minister and EPS rival O Paneerselvam (OPS).

By its July 6, 2022 order, the top court had stayed the June 23, 2022, order of the Division Bench of the Madras High Court, which had restrained the passing of any unannounced resolutions in the meeting of the AIADMK General and Executive Councils concerning the issue of single leadership of the party.

Also Read
'Humanity still exists': Couple gets Rs 11 cr anonymous donation for trea...
Shiv sena, thackeray shinde factions
Shiv Sena row: SC refuses to stay EC order, issues notice to Shinde group
DY Chandrachud
CJI Chandrachud tells Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave: Easy to make irrespo...
Andhra train derailments Indian Express
Irked by derailments in Andhra, Railway Board chair tells official to sta...

The AIADMK General Council held on July 11, 2022, had elected EPS as the interim general secretary and expelled OPS from the party. Subsequently, a single bench of the HC ordered the status quo in the matter. But this was reversed by a Division Bench on September 2, 2022, following which OPS approached the Supreme Court.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 10:56 IST
Next Story

South Central Railway restores 200-year-old heritage well in Secunderabad

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close