Supreme Court upholds Madras HC order, allows EPS to stay AIADMK chief

The Supreme Court Thursday affirmed the September 2, 2022, Madras High Court order which had allowed E Palaniswami to continue as the Interim General Secretary of the AIADMK.

“We have affirmed the order of the High Court Division bench dated September 2, 2022, and we have made our earlier interim order dated July 6, 2022,” a bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy said.

The decision comes on an appeal filed by EPS rival and former Tamil Nadu chief minister and EPS rival O Paneerselvam (OPS).

By its July 6, 2022 order, the top court had stayed the June 23, 2022, order of the Division Bench of the Madras High Court, which had restrained the passing of any unannounced resolutions in the meeting of the AIADMK General and Executive Councils concerning the issue of single leadership of the party.

The AIADMK General Council held on July 11, 2022, had elected EPS as the interim general secretary and expelled OPS from the party. Subsequently, a single bench of the HC ordered the status quo in the matter. But this was reversed by a Division Bench on September 2, 2022, following which OPS approached the Supreme Court.