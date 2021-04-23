scorecardresearch
Friday, April 23, 2021
‘Can’t cite law and cause problems when country needs oxygen’: SC on Vedanta plea to make Sterlite plant operational

The Apex Court suggests the Tamil Nadu government to take over and run the plant to produce the required oxygen.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 23, 2021 1:37:00 pm
A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde was hearing the plea filed by Vedanta. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court, while hearing Vedanta Limited’s plea regarding making the Sterlite Plant in Tamil Nadu operational again for manufacturing medical oxygen, on Friday said it cannot cite law and invite problems at a time when the country is struggling for supply.

This comes after the apex court on Thursday called the Covid-19 situation as “almost a national emergency” and agreed to hear Vedanta’s petition on the ground that it would produce 1,000 tonnes of oxygen and give it free of cost for treatment of patients.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde suggested that Tamil Nadu can manufacture it and asked the state government to submit a proposed plan by Monday. “Why don’t you fulfill your responsibility in manufacturing oxygen? Just because you have problem with Vedanta, you will not manufacture oxygen? What kind of argument is this. We are not interested whether Vedanta or A, B, or C runs it. We are interested in ensuring Oxygen is produced. It is not a question of Vedanta. People are dying. You (state) can produce Oxygen,” the court said as per reports by the Bar and Bench.

The court’s statement was in reply to Senior Advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for Tamil Nadu, saying that the reopening of the oxygen plant could be an invitation for law and order and problems since the public is opposed to the same.

Vedanta’s Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin has remained closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns.

