SC on J&K curbs: Lawyers absent, state taking matter very lightly

Expressing displeasure over the absence of senior lawyers representing the government during hearings on petitions challenging the curbs in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court Tuesday said that it “appears the state is taking the matter very lightly”.

The observation was made by Justice B R Gavai, who is part of a three-judge bench that is headed by Justice N V Ramana and also comprises Justices R Subhash Reddy. The court also made clear that it had not delayed the hearings and was aware of the importance of the matter.

The bench made the observation as it questioned Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave over his remark that 106 days had passed since the petitions were filed on August 20 and that “for all these days, people have suffered immensely”.

“Do you want to criticise us, Mr Dave?” Justice Ramana said. “No, no. We are saying about the government,” Dave replied. “That’s not the meaning of the words you used,” said Justice Ramana.

Dave, who is representing Foundation for Media Professionals, replied that “this is the government which stood before your Lordships and said we will take care of everything”. The Foundation has filed an intervention application in the matter.

Justice Ramana said that he was only clarifying, “otherwise, it will send a very wrong message”. He pointed out that the court had been asking the government for daily updates on the status of public transport, etc. “We are doing out best..It’s a very important matter,” Justice Ramana said.

When Dave repeated that he was referring to the government, Justice Ramana said: “We are also making it clear.” Justice Ramana then took the counsel through the dates on which the J&K matters were heard and referred to the other cases it heard during that period.

Dave said he was referring to the matter being adjourned before it came to be heard by the bench headed by Justice Ramana. Reiterating his charge against the government side, Dave said, “Today also, senior lawyers are not there on the other side”.

Justice Gavai then turned to the government side and asked why even an Additional Solicitor General was not present. Justice Ramana, too, asked about the status of public transport in J&K.

Advocate Rajat Nair, representing the government, told the bench that the report was ready and would be submitted to the court. Turning to Dave, Justice Gavai said: “With no disrespect to the Bar, we have been hearing these arguments repetitively…for the third time”.

Later, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing J&K, rushed to the court and told the bench that he was before a five-judge Constitution bench hearing a matter related to the land acquisition law.

Dave said that the court should have set aside every other matter and heard the J&K petitions since “there is no matter more important than this”. The senior counsel said he was not referring to the bench but to the Supreme Court as an institution.

Dave said the government’s contention that the restrictions were put in place because of terrorism had to be rejected. He argued that if this was allowed, the government will also cite Naxalism to suspend people’s fundamental rights in the future. “Their attempt is to tell the court to keep its hands off the matter” citing national security, he argued.

Urging the court to intervene, Dave claimed that “we are slowly becoming a police state” and “only your Lordships can prevent that”. He claimed that “in the garb or fighting terror, the entire population of the state was being treated as if they were party to terror”.

Dave claimed that the government had “banned Internet” because “they did not want any criticism”.

Justice Gavai said it was up to the government to show that the restrictions were permissible and to show its nexus with what is said in Article 19 of the Constitution.

Dave said the court should evaluate the matter as per the situation that existed when the petition was filed and not according to the situation now “when they have withdrawn some restrictions”.