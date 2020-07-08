SC extends protection from arrest for journalist Amish Devgan

The Supreme Court Wednesday said that its interim order against initiating any coercive action against journalist Amish Devgan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments will continue. (Source: Twitter/@AMISHDEVGAN) The Supreme Court Wednesday said that its interim order against initiating any coercive action against journalist Amish Devgan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments will continue. (Source: Twitter/@AMISHDEVGAN)

The Supreme Court Wednesday said that its interim order against initiating any coercive action against journalist Amish Devgan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments will continue. The court further said that investigation into the matter will also remain suspended.

The apex court had on June 17 given protection from arrest to news anchor Amish Devgan, who faces multiple FIRs over remarks made during a TV show. The anchor referred to saint Moinuddin Chishti using derogatory terms during a TV programme.

Earlier, in a similar matter, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim relief by the Bombay High Court last week as it suspended two First Information Reports (FIRs) against him for allegedly making provocative and inflammatory statements over the incidents of lynching at Palghar and gathering of migrant workers outside Bandra railway station in Mumbai.

The court said no coercive steps be taken against him until further orders and “prima facie there is no case made out”, and no offences disclosed against Goswami.

Goswami has been booked in connection with a news show on April 29 over his comments on migrants gathering outside Bandra railway station on April 14 during the lockdown. Apart from this, multiple FIRs have been filed against him over a show on April 21, in which he questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the lynching of two sadhus and their driver in Palghar, Maharashtra.

