SC on completion of 71 years: Faced many challenges, Covid pandemic unprecedented

THE SUPREME Court ensured access to justice remains unabated despite the pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown starting March 23 last year, according to a press communication issued on the occasion of the top court completing 71 years of functioning on Thursday.

The press release said the Supreme Court held its inaugural sitting on January 28, 1950 and that in all the years since, the court under the mandate given to it by the Constitution of India “has relentlessly marched towards ensuring the protection of rights and liberties of the citizens, upholding rule of law and the constitutional values”.

“The Supreme Court was faced with various challenges in its journey, but it remained committed to its duties and ensured that the access to justice remains unhindered,” it said.

“One such major and unprecedented challenge recently faced in the year 2020 was the wide spread of highly contagious coronavirus,” the released issued by the apex court said. But even “during these unprecedented challenges, the court remained functional throughout, though number of benches was reduced”.