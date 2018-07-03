SC observes malpractice in West Bengal Panchayat polls, says thousands seats going uncontested is ‘shocking’

The SEC data revealed that most of the seats where TMC won without any contest are in the districts of Birbhum, Bankura, Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas. The SEC data revealed that most of the seats where TMC won without any contest are in the districts of Birbhum, Bankura, Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas.

In a big setback for Mamata Banerjee, the Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that there was malpractice in the recent panchayat elections in West Bengal and called it ‘shocking’. Referring to statistics on uncontested seats in various districts in the panchayat polls, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said a few hundred can be understood, but this is in thousand.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) had won 34 per cent of seats uncontested in the gram panchayat polls. As per the data released by the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) 20,076 of the 58,692 seats were gone uncontested.

The TMC won 16,814 of the 48,650 Gram Panchayat seats while the party won 3,059 of 9,217 Panchayat Samity seats uncontested. Moreover, of the 825 Zilla Parishad seats, the Mamata Banerjee-led party was declared the winner in 203 seats. The SEC data revealed that most of the seats where TMC won without any contest are in the districts of Birbhum, Bankura, Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd