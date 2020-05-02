SC notice to Maharashtra govt on Palghar case

Issuing a notice to the state government, a bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna fixed the matter for hearing after four weeks. The present investigation by the CID into the case will continue. Issuing a notice to the state government, a bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna fixed the matter for hearing after four weeks. The present investigation by the CID into the case will continue.

The Supreme Court Friday sought a status report from the Maharashtra government on a PIL questioning the role of the police in the Palghar lynching case and seeking a CBI probe into the episode.

The PIL filed through advocate Rahul Bansal questioned how a large number of people had gathered at the spot, despite the lockdown, on April 16, before killing two sadhus and their driver.

Issuing a notice to the state government, a bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna fixed the matter for hearing after four weeks. The present investigation by the CID into the case will continue.

The PIL contended that the mob had started thrashing the sadhus, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (35) and their driver, Nilesh Telgare (30), with sticks, rods and knives in the presence of the police. The three were travelling in a car from Mumbai to Surat, in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

“During this whole incident, the police didn’t take any concrete step to protect these innocent men which could be proved by the fact that they didn’t use any force to disperse the crowd. One of the videos shows one of the police personnel actually pushing the saints to the crowd when they were asking for protection,” the PIL claimed, and sought an investigation by either the CBI probe or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team.

The counsel said the lynching had occurred despite the fact that the whole country was under lockdown since March 25 “…which raises huge suspicion on part of local police.”

The plea also requested the court to transfer the trial to a Delhi court.

