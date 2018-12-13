SC notice to Devendra Fadnavis for ‘not declaring’ criminal cases in election affidavit

The Supreme Court Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly concealing criminal cases registered against him in his 2014 election affidavit. The petition filed by social activist and advocate Satish Ukey states that the BJP leader did not detail two pending criminal cases in his affidavit, thereby violating the provisions of the Representation of the People’s Act 1951. The plea seeks annulment of his election to the Maharashtra Assembly.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph sought response of the chief minister on an appeal filed against a Bombay High Court order.

According to Fadnavis’ nomination on myneta.info, the Maharshatra CM has a total of 22 criminal cases registered against him. Some of the charges against him include “abetment of such assault, if the assault is committed”, “voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means”, being part of an unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent”