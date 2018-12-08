SC notice to ED on plea against bid to declare Vijay Mallya economic offender

The Supreme Court Friday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on businessman Vijay Mallya’s plea challenging the proceedings pending in a Mumbai court for declaring him a fugitive economic offender. A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul, however, refused to stay the proceedings before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court.

The ED had moved the Mumbai court in June seeking to declare him a “fugitive” under the Fugitive Economic Offenders’ Act, 2018 and confiscate his properties. Though he was summoned by the court, Mallya who has fled India and is currently in the UK, failed to appear before it.

His applications seeking stay of the proceedings were rejected by the trial court and the Bombay High Court following which he approached the apex court. Appearing for him, senior advocate Fali S Nariman told the bench that the High Court had dismissed it saying it was not maintainable.