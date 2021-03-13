SC notice to Centre on plea for appointment of regular CBI Director

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking appointment of a regular Director for the

CBI in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat sought the Centre’s views on the plea by NGO Common Cause, which contended that the government had failed to appoint a regular CBI Director as per section 4A of the Act, upon the expiry of term of the last Director, Rishi Kumar Shukla, on February 2 and had instead appointed Praveen Sinha, as interim Director.

Appearing for the NGO, Advocate Prashant Bhushan said the lack of a regular CBI Director is affecting the work of the premier investigating agency.

The plea also urged the court to direct the Centre to initiate and complete the process of selection of the CBI Director well in advance, at least one to two months before the date on which the post would fall vacant.