SC notice to Centre on plea against amended UAPA

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging recent amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — or UAPA — which enables the government to designate an individual as a terrorist.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan issued the notice on two petitions — one by Delhi resident Sajal Awasthi and another by the NGO Association for Protection of Civil Rights — challenging the amendments as unconstitutional.

Awasthi contended that the amended law does not state the grounds on which an individual can be designated a terrorist, and this would give unfettered power to the authorities.

The NGO, in its plea filed through advocate Fauzia Shakil, stated, “The unfettered power to the executive without any safeguards to notify individuals as Terrorists can be abused to muzzle free speech and abused by the executive to declare activists and dissenters as Terrorists and hence would amount to chilling effect on free speech.”

The plea pointed out that the amendment “infringes upon the right to reputation and dignity, which is a fundamental right under Article 21, without substantive and procedural due process”.

It stated, “Notifying an individual as a terrorist without giving him an opportunity of being heard violates the individual’s right to reputation and dignity which is a facet of Right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. Condemning a person unheard on a mere belief of the Government is unreasonable, unjust, unfair, excessive, disproportionate and violates due process…a person who is designated a terrorist, even if he is denotified subsequently faces a lifelong stigma and this tarnishes his reputation for life”.

The amendment also does not mention when a person can be designated as terrorist, the plea stated.