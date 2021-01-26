SC notice to Centre on PIL seeking Law Commission to be declared ‘statutory body’

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde sought the response of the Centre on the petition filed by Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday issued notice on a PIL urging it to direct the Centre to declare the Law Commission of India as a “statutory body” and to appoint a chairperson and members for the body within a month.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde sought the response of the Centre on the petition filed by Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The petition pointed out that the tenure of the 21st Law Commission had ended on August 31, 2018 and though the Centre had approved the constitution of the 22nd Commission on February 19, 2020, it was yet to notify the next Commission or extend the tenure of the chairperson and members.

Upadhyay contended that the non-working of the Law Commission is depriving the Centre of the benefit of having its exhaustive recommendations on various aspects of law.

The plea stated that “injury to public is extremely large as the Law Commission of India is headless since September 1, 2018 hence unable to examine public issues. Even the directions of the Constitutional Courts to Law Commission have become dead letter”.