scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

SC notice to Centre, EC on PIL seeking to debar persons charged in serious offences from contesting elections

The plea has also sought direction to the Centre and the ECI to take steps to restrain such candidates who are put on trial for serious offences.

SC issues notice to Centre, EC over a plea seeking ban on candidates charged with serious offences from contesting elections.

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea to debar persons against whom charges have been framed in serious offences from contesting elections.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy issued notices to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the poll panel.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay on the issue.

Besides debarring persons against whom charges have been framed in criminal cases, the plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, has also sought direction to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take steps to restrain such candidates who are put on trial for serious offences.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 06:15:24 pm
Next Story

FIFA honours Chhetri for his achievements, releases three-episode series on his life and career

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement