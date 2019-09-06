SC notice to Bhupesh Baghel after IPS officer accuses state govt of targeting him

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others on a plea by senior IPS officer Mukesh Gupta, accusing the state government of “hounding” him and seeking transfer of the cases registered against him to the CBI. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah also “stayed until further orders” the three FIRs against Gupta.

In his plea filed through Advocate Pulkit Tare, Gupta said that as Director-General of the state’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), he had unearthed two major economic crimes — the “Nagrik Aapurti Nigam scam” and the “Alok Agrawal case”.

Chargesheets had been filed and the trial was on in the cases.

Appearing for him, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and Advocate Ravi Sharma pointed out that call intercepts had played a major role in busting both cases. After the change of government in the state following Assembly polls in December 2018, Gupta was shifted as Director General, Police Headquarters, “without any work charge”. The FIRs were filed later for allegedly conducting illegal phone intercepts and for fraud.