scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking action against forced religious conversion

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Law and Justice.

The top court asked the parties to file a reply by November 14. (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and others on a plea seeking direction to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by “intimidation” and through “gifts and monetary benefits”.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Law and Justice.

The top court asked the parties to file a reply by November 14.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by “intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

Upadhyay submitted that this is a nationwide problem which needs to be tackled immediately.

“The injury caused to the citizens is extremely large because there is not even one district which is free of religious conversion by ‘hook and crook’,” the plea submitted.

“Incidents are reported every week throughout the country where conversion is done by intimidating, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits and also by using black magic, superstition, miracles but Centre and States have not taken stringent steps to stop this menace,” said the plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

Advertisement

The plea has also sought directions to the Law Commission of India to prepare a report as well as a Bill to control religious conversion by intimidation and monetary benefits.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:30:51 pm
Next Story

Landfills in Delhi’s Ghazipur, Bhalswa larger than what MCD says, drone surveys indicate

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement