SC issues notice to Centre, Asthana on plea challenging his appointment as Delhi Police chief

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna issued notice to the Centre and Asthana on the plea by Centre for Public Interest Litigations (CPIL), an NGO.

The plea challenges the Delhi High Court verdict which dismissed a similar petition filed by one Sadre Alam in which the CPIL too was an intervenor.

It was contended before the HC that the appointment is in violation of the Supreme Court’s September 2006 ruling in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case in which the top court laid down a fixed two-year tenure for DGPs and also said that only those with at least six months’ tenure remaining can be considered for appointment as police chiefs.

The HC, however, held that the apex court’s directions in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case are not applicable to Union territories and, as such, the appointment of Asthana is valid. The HC also pointed out that appointment of eight previous police commissioners in Delhi were also done following the same procedure as in the case of Asthana.

The Centre had contended that Delhi being the national capital, has its own characteristics, peculiar factors, complexities and sensitivities, which are far lesser in any other commissionerate.