scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

SC issues notice on Bihar judge’s plea against suspension

The judicial officer had concluded trial in POCSO case, sentenced convict in a single day

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 8:23:38 pm
The SC issued notice on a plea by a Bihar judicial officer against his suspension (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea by a Bihar judicial officer against his suspension by the Patna High Court, apparently after he concluded trial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2022, in a day and sentenced the convict to life imprisonment.

Issuing notice on the plea by Araria Additional Sessions Judge Shashi Kant Rai, a bench of Justices U U Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat, however, took exception to the judge’s approach.

In yet another case of child rape, he had sentenced a man to death after completing trial within 4 days.

The bench said that while it does not mean that the judgment has to be set aside merely because the process was completed in 4 days “but we cannot say such an approach is commendable. That is why departmental proceedings are initiated”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Other Reads |SC orders NTA to issue hall tickets to 15 candidates in additional session of JEE Main 2022

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for the judge, however, said there was no departmental proceeding. It is only said that the disciplinary proceedings are pending and only a showcause notice has been served, he said. He urged the court to reconsider his suspension.

“You have heard and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment in a single day. It does not happen like this. Pendency is one issue and approach to a matter is a different issue,” remarked Justice Lalit.

The court also underlined that there are issues regarding sentencing that have to be looked into by a trial court.

“We have been trying to devise methods to assess mitigating factors on death sentences and they have to see the prison records. Here, this judge has passed death sentence in 4 days,” said Justice Lalit. “What about sentencing issues to be heard?…There are umpteen judgments of the Supreme Court which say that sentencing issues should not be done on the same day.”

Singh said the case in which the death sentence was awarded involved the murder of a Dalit girl. But Justice Bhat said, “There is a system of rewards for prosecution to have death sentences. So how do we rush here…One day he examined 4 witnesses.”

The counsel, however, said that “these issues have to be legislated” and asked “why to suspend the judge?”

Other reads |Supreme Court judge Justice Khanwilkar retires

Justice Lalit said he had set aside a judgment of Madhya Pradesh High Court where death sentence was awarded in 9 days. “Now this petitioner, who was a topper of the batch, should be aware of our judgments. We have held sentencing cannot be on same day.”

Singh said it has been held that a subordinate judge cannot be pulled up for error in judgment. But Justice Lalit said error is different.

The bench went on to issue notice and also ordered security to the judge, as he claimed he was receiving death threats after passing one of the orders.

In his plea, the judge said that fast track completion of trial and sentencing in the two cases had “caught immense media attention and was widely reported and appreciated by the government as well as by the public” and complained of “institutional bias” against him because of this.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

5

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Behind BJP's Gwalior-Chambal setback, too many heavyweights, rising AAP, ...
Behind BJP's Gwalior-Chambal setback, too many heavyweights, rising AAP, ...
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1st T20I: Suryakumar opens for India
LIVE UPDATES

1st T20I: Suryakumar opens for India

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four

Explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to
Opinion

RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Doc, I Have A Question

'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement