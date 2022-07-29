SC issues notice on Bihar judge’s plea against suspension

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea by a Bihar judicial officer against his suspension by the Patna High Court, apparently after he concluded trial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2022, in a day and sentenced the convict to life imprisonment.

Issuing notice on the plea by Araria Additional Sessions Judge Shashi Kant Rai, a bench of Justices U U Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat, however, took exception to the judge’s approach.

In yet another case of child rape, he had sentenced a man to death after completing trial within 4 days.

The bench said that while it does not mean that the judgment has to be set aside merely because the process was completed in 4 days “but we cannot say such an approach is commendable. That is why departmental proceedings are initiated”.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for the judge, however, said there was no departmental proceeding. It is only said that the disciplinary proceedings are pending and only a showcause notice has been served, he said. He urged the court to reconsider his suspension.

“You have heard and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment in a single day. It does not happen like this. Pendency is one issue and approach to a matter is a different issue,” remarked Justice Lalit.

The court also underlined that there are issues regarding sentencing that have to be looked into by a trial court.

“We have been trying to devise methods to assess mitigating factors on death sentences and they have to see the prison records. Here, this judge has passed death sentence in 4 days,” said Justice Lalit. “What about sentencing issues to be heard?…There are umpteen judgments of the Supreme Court which say that sentencing issues should not be done on the same day.”

Singh said the case in which the death sentence was awarded involved the murder of a Dalit girl. But Justice Bhat said, “There is a system of rewards for prosecution to have death sentences. So how do we rush here…One day he examined 4 witnesses.”

The counsel, however, said that “these issues have to be legislated” and asked “why to suspend the judge?”

Justice Lalit said he had set aside a judgment of Madhya Pradesh High Court where death sentence was awarded in 9 days. “Now this petitioner, who was a topper of the batch, should be aware of our judgments. We have held sentencing cannot be on same day.”

Singh said it has been held that a subordinate judge cannot be pulled up for error in judgment. But Justice Lalit said error is different.

The bench went on to issue notice and also ordered security to the judge, as he claimed he was receiving death threats after passing one of the orders.

In his plea, the judge said that fast track completion of trial and sentencing in the two cases had “caught immense media attention and was widely reported and appreciated by the government as well as by the public” and complained of “institutional bias” against him because of this.