SC notes Yatin Oza apology: ‘Be careful with your words’

Gujarat High Court Advocates Association president Yatin Oza. (File) Gujarat High Court Advocates Association president Yatin Oza. (File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Gujarat High Court Advocates Association president Yatin Oza, who was stripped of his designation as senior advocate following his remarks against the HC and its Registry, to be “careful” with his words and avoid “imputations” even as it took note of an “unconditional apology” tendered by him and promise to not repeat it.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Oza against the decision of the full court of the HC, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and Ajay Rastogi said “…grievances may exist but can always be conveyed in a better language. Systems can be improved but imputations should not unnecessarily be made.”

“The counsel and the petitioner state that there was an unqualified apology even before the Full Court and before the Court seized of the contempt matter. We may note that the petitioner himself has been quite apologetic before us and states that he should not have used the words he used and those words were used in the heat of the situation where everybody is troubled by the prevailing problem of Covid… The petitioner goes as far as to use an adjective against himself for using such intemperate language and assures not to ever in future repeat such conduct,” the bench noted.

The SC, however, said it would be better if the HC applies its mind to the matter first and deferred the hearing by two weeks. The HC had taken suo motu cognizance of a press conference held by Oza on May 9. It had taken serious objection to him raising “accusing fingers… against the High Court, High Court Administration and the Registry by irresponsible, sensational and intemperate delivery…”

Appearing for Oza, Senior Advocate A M Singhvi said Oza’s complaint was against the Registry and not the judges. Justice Kaul pointed out, “This is not a sole episode. Look at his age.”

Singhvi said Oza gets emotionally carried away at times.

