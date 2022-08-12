SC says no stay on probe against hate app accused, issues notice to three states

August 12, 2022 6:49:55 pm
The Supreme Court Friday issued a notice to three states on a plea to club FIRs by the alleged creator of a hate app against Muslim women, but refused to stay the investigation against him.
Issuing notices to Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, a bench presided by Justice S K Kaul wondered if it was possible to grant relief to the accused, BCA graduate Aumkareshwar Thakur, given that he has been charged for different offences for distinct acts.
Pointing out that each FIR is different as there are multiple uploads, Justice Kaul said: “…that is not the same offence. There are two websites… Can that be said to be conjoint? Each woman whose photo was uploaded is an aggrieved party and would have filed independently. Can that be termed as one offence?”
“You are saying in respect of each website there are different proceedings. Can you say whatever uploaded is confined to one place,” the bench asked Thakur’s counsel.
Subscriber Only Stories
As the counsel sought a stay on the investigation, the court said: “Only notice now. We have our doubts.”
In July 2021, some Muslim women were listed for “auction” on an app created on content sharing platform GitHub. Their photographs were sourced without permission and allegedly doctored. Thakur is accused of creating the app.
On March 28, a Delhi court granted him bail. It said: “(The) accused is a first-time offender and a young person, as such prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well-being. Accused has roots in the society community and he is not a flight risk. The trial would take considerable time to save as such no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him detained any further.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
Latest News
Independence Day long weekend: Two-hour getaways from Delhi
Poland investigates ”ecological catastrophe” of fish die-off
Photoshoot row: Mumbai Police team visits residence of actor Ranveer Singh to issue summons
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Liger song Coka 2.0: Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday do Bhangra
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to air from this date, watch Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul and Nora Fatehi’s promos
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posts new teaser hinting at ‘electric car’ launch for August 15
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked India?
‘Have had issues when it comes to our weights’: Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor open up about emotional eating
HashtagPolitics | Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media
Can’t trust those who do not hoist Tricolour at home, says Uttarakhand BJP chief