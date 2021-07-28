After SC grants more time, Faridabad Municipal Corporation picks up pace of demolitions in Khori village

A total of over 5,000 residential units in Khori will be demolished as a result of the SC order.

Five days after the Supreme Court granted the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) another four weeks to clear “encroachments” from the Khori village area, officials from the civic body said they have picked up the pace of demolitions and expect to complete it in time.

“We have increased the speed of demolition in the village. After completing the work from the Delhi side, we are now clearing encroachments in the Old Khori area. The district administration, MCF and police are working in complete coordination and the demolition work will be completed in time,” said MCF Commissioner Garima Mittal.

The Supreme Court had, on June 7, recognised the land on which Khori village is located as “forest land”, and had directed the MCF to “clear all encroachments” from it within six weeks.

During Friday’s hearing, Haryana Additional Advocate General Arun Bhardwaj told the bench that 74 of the 150 acres had been cleared and sought another three weeks to complete it. The apex court then gave the civic body another four weeks to finish the task.

A total of over 5,000 residential units in Khori will be demolished as a result of the SC order.