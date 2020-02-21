SC may hear plea against Chinmayanand bail on Feb 24

Chinmayanand was granted bail on Feb 3. (File) Chinmayanand was granted bail on Feb 3. (File)

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on February 24 a plea challenging the bail granted to former Union minister Chinmayanand, who has been accused by a law student of sexually exploiting her.

The Allahabad High Court granted him bail on February 3. In its order, the high court called it “a complete matter of quid pro quo” and said the young woman’s conduct was “astonishing” and that she “tried to blackmail him for ransom”.

A petition challenging the High Court order was mentioned on Thursday before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant. Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves urged the court to take up the case on priority. The bench said it will consider listing it for February 24.

The complainant had alleged that she was sexually exploited by Chinmayanand when she was a student in the college run by him. He was arrested on September 21 last year after police booked him under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. He was later booked under Section 376C of the IPC.

The SIT had booked the girl, who is out on bail, over allegations that she tried to extort money from Chinmayanand.

