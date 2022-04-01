scorecardresearch
Friday, April 01, 2022
SC rejects Maharashtra plea to allow SIT to probe cases against Anil Deshmukh

On March 24, the Supreme Court had junked Maharashtra’s objection and transferred the investigation on the five FIRs filed against former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh to the CBI.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: April 1, 2022 5:23:24 pm
Anil Deshmukh, ED Anil Deshmukh case, Anil Deshmukh money laundering case, Anil Deshmukh case, Sachin Waze, Mumbai ED investigation, Mumbai news, mumbai latest news, mumbai news today, mumbai city news, ED, Indian Express newsThe High Court had in December last year dismissed Maharashtra government's petitions for forming an SIT to probe the corruption case against Deshmukh on the ground that CBI's investigation was not impartial. (File)

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea by the Maharashtra government challenging the Bombay High Court order which rejected its prayer to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“It is a complete red herring…I thought the state will see some sense. But, these are different nature of battles. Sorry, dismissed,” Justice S K Kaul presiding over a two-judge bench said while rejecting the appeal against the December 15, 2021 High Court order.

Appearing for the state, senior advocate C A Sundaram sought to raise the issue of conflict of interest and told the bench, which also comprised Justice M M Sundresh, that the present CBI Director, Subodh Jaiswal, was the former DGP of Maharashtra and a part of the Police Establishment Board which oversaw the transfer and postings and therefore cannot investigate the matter.

“The present director of CBI at relevant time was the Chairman of the establishment board responsible for transfers. He will either be possibly an accused or definitely a witness. I am not going into the likelihood of bias, a person who is relevant as a witness or an accused, he was directly involved,” he said.

He urged the bench to appoint an SIT to probe the matter given the situation and said, “It surely cannot be that a person who is responsible for actions complained about in FIR, be the person to conduct investigation regarding that.”

The court, however, did not agree and went on to dismiss the SLP. On March 24, the Supreme Court had junked Maharashtra’s objection and transferred the investigation on the five FIRs filed against former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh to the CBI.

Singh had alleged that these FIRs came to be filed against him as he had raised corruption allegations against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

