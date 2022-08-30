scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

SC disposes of 11 pleas seeking transfer of Gujarat riots cases to CBI

Disposing of a batch of petitions, which have been pending since 2002-2003, the Supreme Court said that they had become “infructuous” with the passage of time.

The trials in eight out of nine cases have been concluded and final arguments are presently ongoing in the ninth in Naroda Gaon, Gujarat, the court observed. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday disposed of 11 petitions seeking transfer of Gujarat riots cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which have been pending from 2002/2003, saying that they have become infructuous after the probe and prosecution of nine important cases was given to SC-appointed SIT.

The trial in eight out of nine cases has been concluded and final arguments are presently ongoing in the ninth case in Naroda Gaon, Gujarat, the court observed.

More details awaited

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 12:43:22 pm
Next Story

20 kg gold, Rs 10 lakh stolen from Manappuram Finance office in Udaipur; pre-planned heist, say police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NASA Artemis 1 launch aborted: What next for the mission?

NASA Artemis 1 launch aborted: What next for the mission?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement