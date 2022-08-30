SC disposes of 11 pleas seeking transfer of Gujarat riots cases to CBI

The trials in eight out of nine cases have been concluded and final arguments are presently ongoing in the ninth in Naroda Gaon, Gujarat, the court observed. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday disposed of 11 petitions seeking transfer of Gujarat riots cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which have been pending from 2002/2003, saying that they have become infructuous after the probe and prosecution of nine important cases was given to SC-appointed SIT.