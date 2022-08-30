SC disposes of 11 pleas seeking transfer of Gujarat riots cases to CBI

0 Comment(s) *
The Supreme Court Tuesday disposed of 11 petitions seeking transfer of Gujarat riots cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which have been pending from 2002/2003, saying that they have become infructuous after the probe and prosecution of nine important cases was given to SC-appointed SIT.
The trial in eight out of nine cases has been concluded and final arguments are presently ongoing in the ninth case in Naroda Gaon, Gujarat, the court observed.
