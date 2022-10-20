SC lawyer: Hope whispers of Collegium sending only names Govt will OK not true

Informal communication with the government and the Collegium before recommending names for appointment of judges is a threat to independence of judiciary, senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan has said.

“There are whispers — and I hope they are not true — of the Collegium thinking that they will send recommendations only if they are going to get accepted by the government. This is a very dangerous proposition,” Vaidyanathan said, speaking at the second M K Nambyar Memorial Lecture, organised by SASTRA University in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit delivered the lecture. Former Attorney General K K Vengopal, former Supreme Court judges Santosh Hegde and B N Srikrishna were among those present. A senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General of India, Vaidyanathan started his career with Venugopal, and was the lead counsel representing Ram Lalla, the deity in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

“I hope this does not ever come true because if it is true, it necessarily means prior informal consultation. This would mean negation of the independence of the judiciary, and of the NJAC judgment,” he said.

Vaidyanathan said it would be better to “review the NJAC” ruling by a larger bench and formally give the government a foot in the door rather than informally consulting the government.

Vaidyanathan’s remarks come in the backdrop of the divide within the Collegium over recommendation of names to the Supreme Court. In a public statement, the Collegium led by CJI Lalit said on October 9 that it had decided to “close” further steps in regard to the “unfinished” elevation move, after the Collegium was split 3:2 on recommending four names.

The statement acknowledged that the CJI’s proposal to recommend names through a “written note” instead of a formal meeting had concurrence from Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph but was opposed by Justices D Y Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer.