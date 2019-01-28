No tennis for Karti if he evades ED: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to decide on a date on which it would interrogate senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis cases. Giving the ED time till January 30, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, to seek instructions and give the date on which the probe agency wanted to question Karti.

The bench, hearing Karti’s plea seeking permission to travel abroad, said that he will not be allowed to leave the country if he evades questioning by the ED. He is scheduled to travel to France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom for the next few months for international tennis tournaments organised by a company called ‘Totus Tennis Ltd’ having its registered office in the UK.

“We will ensure both. We will ensure that he appears before you (ED) and he goes for his tennis assignment,” the bench said adding, “No tennis for him if he evades”.

The apex court will hear Karti’s plea, seeking permission to travel abroad, on January 30.

P Chidambaram’s son Karti is facing criminal cases being investigated by the ED one of which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

