Tuesday, September 07, 2021
SC junks pleas against Goa mining ban

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
September 8, 2021 2:01:24 am
The Supreme Court dismissed petitions filed by Vedanta Limited against an order of the High Court of Bombay at Goa, the Goa Foundation said Tuesday, after the SC in July dismissed review petitions filed by the Goa government and Vedanta against a 2018 decision striking down the state’s move to renew 88 mining leases.

