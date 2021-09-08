SC junks pleas against Goa mining ban

The SC in July dismissed review petitions filed by the Goa government and Vedanta against a 2018 decision striking down the state’s move to renew 88 mining leases.

The Supreme Court dismissed petitions filed by Vedanta Limited against an order of the High Court of Bombay at Goa, the Goa Foundation said Tuesday, after the SC in July dismissed review petitions filed by the Goa government and Vedanta against a 2018 decision striking down the state’s move to renew 88 mining leases.

