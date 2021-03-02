SC junks plea against Centre’s jurisdiction on deputation of IPS officers

The Centre will continue to have overriding powers over states with regard to transfer and deputation of IPS officers, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed a plea challenging Rule 6(1) of Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which empower the Centre to do this.

The said proviso states that “a cadre officer may, with concurrence of the State government or the State governments concerned and the Central government, be deputed for service under the Central government or another State government or under a company, association or body of individuals”and that “provided that in case of any disagreement, the matter shall be decided by the Central government and the State government or State governments concerned shall give effect to the decision of the Central government”.