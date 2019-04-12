SC notice to Mamata govt over ‘harassment’ of customs officials at Kolkata airport

Taking note of the alleged harassment of the customs officials at Kolkata airport for checking the luggage of Rujira Naroola, the wife of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, the Supreme Court Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal government on the matter.

Headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, an apex court bench also termed the alleged incident “very very serious”. The bench added, “Someone has drawn our attention to something. It is very very serious. We do not know whose claims are bona fide,”. It did not consider the submission of senior advocate A M Singhvi that no notice was required to be issued on the petition.

The incident happened on the intervening night of March 15-16 after two passengers identified as Rujira Naroola and Menka Gambhir arrived at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on a Thai Airways flight. The West Bengal Police allegedly intervened after customs officials held Naroola for carrying excess gold without a declaration.

The Customs officials had filed a complaint against Naroola, who has, in turn, filed a counter complaint.

On March 29, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the West Bengal Police “intimidated” customs officials at the Kolkata international airport on March 16. Raising the issue during a hearing on the Sharada chit fund scam, the Centre said it shows “constitutional anarchy” and a “complete breakdown of law and order” in West Bengal.

