SC issues notice to J&K admin on detention of children, asks to submit report in a week

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration over a plea challenging the detention of children in the state after scrapping of the special status and asked to report the matter back within a week. On reports claiming that people can’t access the High Court due to the lockdown, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the court has received a report from the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir which rejected the claim. He, however, added that the apex court has also received some conflicting reports.

On the last date of hearing, the petitioner counsel Senior Advocate H Ahmadi had told the court that they could not approach the J&K HC due to the shutdown. Court had taken a stern view of this and sought a report from J&K chief justice.

Issuing the notice to the state administration on the plea challenging the detention of children on Friday, the CJI observed the plea raises issues that go beyond an individual. The petition filed in the Supreme Court challenges provisions of law empowering authorities to detain persons in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, while hearing a plea by child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly and former National Commission for Child Rights Chairperson Shanta Sinha, who highlighted the condition of children in J&K as reported in the media and sought the court’s intervention, CJI Gogoi had asked senior advocate H Ahmadi why he hadn’t moved the J&K High Court. Citing the lockdown, the counsel said this had made it difficult for people to access the court.

The CJI said it was a "serious matter. If people can't approach HC, we will have to do something about it". Asking the HC to file a report, the CJI observed that "if required, I will go personally and check".

There is no official count but since August 5, as many as 4,000 people are said to have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir, almost 300 under the draconian Public Safety Act. Yet, because of the continuing lockdown, there have been barely a dozen habeas corpus petitions — pleas challenging the detention and asking the government to produce the detainee in court.