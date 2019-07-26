SC seeks response from Centre, States on steps to curb mob lynching

The Supreme Court Friday issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs and state governments, seeking a response on an allegation that they failed to implement a slew of directions issued last year to curb lynching and mob violence, news agency PTI reported.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta was hearing a petition filed by an organisation — Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior advocate Anukul Chandra Pradhan said incidents of lynching were increasing and no step was being taken to implement the directions of the apex court aimed at tackling the menace of mob lynching.

The trust informed the court that directions were passed on July 17, 2018 by the apex court directing the Centre to provide “preventive, remedial and punitive measures” to deal with offences like mob violence and the same were not implemented. The SC directions were passed on a PIL by Congress activist Tehsin Poonavall who had notified the court of rising incidents of mob lynching and cow vigilantism.

The apex court had then asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law which would sternly deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism, warning that such incidents may rise like a “typhon-like monster” across the country, adding that the new law would instill a sense of fear for law amongst those who involve themselves in mob lynching.

The top court had said that it was the duty of the states to strive and promote fraternity amongst all citizens, as such mob violence was being instigated by intolerance and misinformed by the circulation of fake news and false stories. It had said it was the duty of state governments to ensure law and order in the society, besides ensuring that the rule of law prevailed.

(With PTI inputs)