SC issues notice to Centre over pleas challenging criminalisation of Triple Talaq.

The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to the Union Government on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of ‘The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 (Triple Talaq law) that criminalises instant Triple Talaq.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019, which makes the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, and for which ordinances were issued three times, was cleared by Parliament in July this year.

In August 2017, a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had struck down instant triple talaq in a complex, layered, split verdict. Three of the five judges on the Constitution Bench — Justices Rohinton F Nariman, Uday U Lalit and Kurian Joseph — called the practice un-Islamic and “arbitrary” and disagreed with the view that triple talaq was an integral part of religious practice.