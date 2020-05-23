SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking Zoom ban

The plea, filed by Delhi resident Harsh Chugh, has also sought a direction to the Centre to carry out an exhaustive technical study into the security and privacy risks of using Zoom application. (Reuters) The plea, filed by Delhi resident Harsh Chugh, has also sought a direction to the Centre to carry out an exhaustive technical study into the security and privacy risks of using Zoom application. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court Friday issued a notice to the Centre and Chinese video-conferencing app Zoom on a petition that sought a ban on the popular software — due to over alleged security flaws and privacy concerns — “until an appropriate legislation is put in place”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy issued the notice on the plea by Harsh Chugh, a Delhi resident, who claimed the app violated provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The bench slated the matter for hearing after four weeks.

The petition contended that Zoom “practices data hoarding and cyber hoarding which includes mass storage of personal data ”.

It said that the government, too, has recognised the risk to the privacy of users but has “not taken any steps to protect the general public ”.

Citing news reports, it claimed the app did not use end-to-end encryption and was selling user info to Facebook without their consent.

