SC issues notice to Centre on plea challenging amendments to Aadhaar Act

The plea filed by former Army official S G Vombatkare and activist Bezvada Wilson challenged the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and the Aadhaar (Pricing of Aadhaar Authentication Services) Regulations, 2019.

The Apex Court was hearing a plea filed by former Army official S G Vombatkare and activist Bezvada Wilson. (File photo)

The Supreme Court Thursday issued notice to the central government on a plea that challenged some recent amendments to the Aadhaar Act.

The Aadhaar and other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, was enacted on March 2, 2019. It amends the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a Bill that will allow the voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone numbers. This came after the Union Cabinet approved the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 to replace Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, in June 2019.

