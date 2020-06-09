SC issues notice to Centre, J&K on Soz detention

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that Soz had been detained purportedly under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that Soz had been detained purportedly under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea by Congress leader Saifuddin Soz’s wife Mumtazunnisa Soz, challenging his “house arrest” following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it will hear the case again in July.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that Soz had been detained purportedly under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978, but the authority making the order of detention had not communicated to the detenu the grounds on which the order has been made, nor has a copy of the detention order been provided to him. Soz, he said, was denied the right to making a representation against the order of detention — a flagrant abuse of constitutional guidelines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.