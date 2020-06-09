scorecardresearch
SC issues notice to Centre, J&K on Soz detention

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it will hear the case again in July.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 9, 2020 6:19:20 am
Supreme Court notice, Jammu and Kashmir administration, Mumtazunnisa Soz, house arrest, Article 370, Indian express news The petitioner’s counsel submitted that Soz had been detained purportedly under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea by Congress leader Saifuddin Soz’s wife Mumtazunnisa Soz, challenging his “house arrest” following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that Soz had been detained purportedly under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978, but the authority making the order of detention had not communicated to the detenu the grounds on which the order has been made, nor has a copy of the detention order been provided to him. Soz, he said, was denied the right to making a representation against the order of detention — a flagrant abuse of constitutional guidelines.

