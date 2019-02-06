Prashant Bhushan gets SC notice on contempt plea moved by AG

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued a notice to advocate Prashant Bhushan on a contempt plea moved by Attorney General KK Venugopal, saying the petition raises a “fundamental question — if freedom carries responsibility”.

Advertising

Attorney General K K Venugopal had approached the apex court, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Bhushan over his tweets in connection with the hearing on a petition challenging M Nageswhar Rao’s appointment as CBI interim director.

Rao was appointed after the removal of former director Alok Verma, following a standoff with his then deputy Rakesh Asthana amid allegations of corruption. Bhushan had represented NGO Common Cause, which had opposed Rao’s appointment as the interim chief.

Venugopal’s contempt plea against Bhushan said the NGO’s petition had contended that “the high-powered committee constituted in terms of Section 4A(1) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 had not authorised the appointment of the interim/acting director of the CBI”.

Advertising

Venugopal said Bhushan had tweeted that he had “confirmed” with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge “that no discussion or decision in HPC meet was taken re appt of Nageshwar Rao “as Interim Director of CBI” and that “the govt appears to have misled the court and perhaps submitted fabricated minutes of the HPC meeting”.