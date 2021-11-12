After SC warns of contempt, Army agrees to grant Permanent Commission to 11 women officers

The Indian Army on Friday told the Supreme Court that it was ready to grant Permanent Commission to 11 women officers in line with its previous orders after the apex court warned of contempt proceedings, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The move came as the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna warned the Army officials that the top court would initiate contempt proceedings for failing to grant PC to the women officers. The top court was hearing a contempt petition moved by 11 officers alleging Army’s non-compliance of the directions issued by the court.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Army, then informed the court that it has decided to grant Permanent Commission to the 11 officers and would seek instructions for further procedures.

“We appreciate the fair stand of army authority in putting at rest all outstanding issues pertaining to women SSC officers,” the SC said thereafter.

The apex court had recently directed the grant of Permanent Commission to 39 women officers in the Indian Army on or before November 1, 2021. It ordered the central government to allow PC to women officers who were excluded from the same on the ground of unequal application of fitness standards.

In February 2020, the court upheld the Delhi High Court’s 2010 ruling to allow the grant of Permanent Commission to Women Short Service Commission Officers on par with their male counterparts.