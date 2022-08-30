Your Daily Wrap: SC refuses permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah maidan, Jharkhand MLAs fly to Raipur; and more

The Supreme Court today said Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be held at the Idgah maidan in Bengaluru, and ordered a status quo. Earlier in the day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had informed the top court that the Karnataka government has permitted the Idgah ground to be used in connection with the Ganesh Utsav for two days — Wednesday and Thursday.The top court was hearing a plea filed by the state Waqf Board challenging the High Court order.

Meanwhile, the top court also disposed of a batch of 11 petitions, which had been pending since 2002-2003, seeking its intervention in the post-Godhra riots cases in Gujarat noting that they had become infructuous in view of the subsequent developments in the matter. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit noted that the counsel appearing for the petitioners/appellants “have also fairly accepted that the matters have now become infructuous”.

Barely three days after the MLAs of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand boarded buses for a day-out in the state’s Khunti, UPA legislators have once again set out on buses. This time, 31 MLAs including cabinet ministers, will fly to another state amid alleged attempts by the BJP to poach the UPA’s legislators. Sources in the government said the MLAs are being taken to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where a Congress dispensation is in place. The sources added that meetings are also being held to scout an alternate place if the need arises. Amid poaching fears, AICC general secretary in charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pandey said that a “secret letter” written by the EC to the Governor has “created panic”, and that the coalition partners are working on “different eventualities”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the state of the border will determine the state of the India-China relationship. He also said that for ties to return to a positive trajectory and remain sustainable, they must be based on the three mutuals — mutual sensitivity, mutual respect, and mutual interest. His comments came at the launch of the Asia Society Policy Institute on Monday, which was attended by former Australian PM Kevin Rudd.

Political Pulse

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has been keeping his guns trained on the Narendra Modi government over the farmer issues for more than one year now. Curiously, the Centre has still chosen not to remove him so far. In political circles, Malik’s bid to fire salvos at the Modi dispensation at regular intervals is perceived as part of his attempts to remain relevant in politics after his superannuation from the Governor’s office. Sukhbir Siwach decodes the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor.

From the Urdu Press: As Ghulam Nabi Azad jumped ship and joined the exodus of leaders who have exited from the sinking Congress, the Urdu press took a dim view of Azad’s move. The leading Urdu dailies disapproved of his vitriolic, no-holds-barred tirade against Rahul Gandhi, and also highlighted the crisis in the Congress party.

Express Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the new naval ensign (flag) for the Indian Navy in Kochi on September 2 on the sidelines of the commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited. What is the significance of having a new naval ensign and what the old ensign which bears the Saint George Cross signifies? We explain.

The melting of the Greenland ice sheet will unavoidably raise the global sea levels by at least 10.6 inches or 27 centimetres, no matter what climate action the world decides to take right now. This is because of ‘zombie ice’, which is certain to melt away from the ice cap and blend into the ocean. The calculation comes from a recent study published in the journal Nature Climate Change where scientists for the first time calculated minimum ice loss in Greenland, and the corresponding rise in global sea level. What is ‘zombie ice’? What does a 10-inch rise in sea-level mean? Read here.