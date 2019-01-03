SC to hear ‘as and when required’ PIL against govt authorising agencies to intercept any computer

The Supreme Court Thursday said it will hear a PIL challenging the government’s notification authorising 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt any computer system, “as and when required”.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul and advocate M L Sharma. The petitioner in the matter said that his PIL should be heard urgently.

“We will see. As and when required we will list the matter,” the bench told Sharma.

The 10 agencies notified under the new order are the Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (for Income Tax Department), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, Directorate of Signal Intelligence (in service areas of J-K, North East and Assam) and Delhi Police commissioner.