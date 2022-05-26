SC sets aside high court stay on investigation into six Sahara companies

The Supreme Court Thursday set aside the Delhi High Court order staying the investigation by the Centre into the affairs of six Sahara companies.

Hearing an appeal filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, a bench presided by Justice DY Chandrachud said, “The High Court was not justified in staying the investigation and in passing the consequential directions that have been passed in the impugned orders at the interlocutory stage.”

The bench, also comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi, said that “having due regard to the material placed on record, it cannot be said that the Union government had not indicated reasons for the exercise of its jurisdiction…” and that “at this stage, the Union government was only ordering an investigation…”.

Setting aside the high court’s interim orders, the bench also asked the court to hear the pending petitions expeditiously and dispose of them preferably within two months of the reopening of the court after summer vacations.