Saturday, May 02, 2020
SC grants Prashant Bhushan relief from arrest for tweets against telecast of Ramayana, Mahabharata

Issuing notice to the state police, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna asked his counsel Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave; "anybody can watch anything on TV, How can you say people cannot watch this and that?"

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2020 7:14:22 am
Bhushan had approached the apex court against the FIR on Thursday and it was listed for hearing before the bench on Friday,

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that no coercive action be taken against Advocate Prashant Bhushan in connection with an FIR against him in Gujarat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a tweet with regard to the telecast of Ramayana and Mahabharatha serials on Doordarshan.

The FIR was lodged in Rajkot on a complaint by former Army personnel Jaidev Rajnikant Joshi who claimed that Bhushan had hurt religious sentiments of the Hindus through his tweet.

Issuing notice to the state police, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna asked his counsel Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave; “anybody can watch anything on TV, How can you say people cannot watch this and that?”

The counsel replied that he was not on people watching something on TV, but was on the FIR.

Bhushan had approached the apex court against the FIR on Thursday and it was listed for hearing before the bench on Friday,

