Unnao rape victim’s accident case: SC grants CBI more time for probe

The Supreme Court on Friday granted the CBI two more weeks to complete the probe in the road accident, in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer sustained serious injuries, and two of her aunts lost their lives.

The apex court also granted the special judge more time to complete the trial. It also directed the Delhi High Court to look into the special judge’s request, seeking permission to hold court at AIIMS where the victim is currently admitted.

The court also allowed the trial court to approach it, in case the latter requires more time to complete the probe.

The rape victim, who was flown from the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow to AIIMS in Delhi in a critical condition, has shown considerable progress and has been moved to the ward, officials had said earlier this week. After her condition improved, the CBI also recorded her statement, they added.

The victim, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was a minor. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month.

The victim’s uncle has alleged the hand of people close to Sengar in the accident.

The statement of the victim’s lawyer is yet to be recorded as he is still in the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition, officials said.

The lawyer was in the car with the victim when a speeding truck approaching in the wrong direction rammed into it in Gurubakshganj in Rae Bareli, about 60 km from state capital Lucknow, resulting in the death of her two aunts.

(With PTI inputs)