SC grants bail to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan. The top court had been mulling if it should give bail to Perarivalan as the Governor is yet to decide on his plea seeking release from prison.

Granting him bail, the court, in its order, said: “Since Perarivalan has already undergone sentence for more than 30 years, we are of the considered view that he is entitled to bail in spite of the vehement opposition by the Additional Solicitor General.”

The Centre had opposed the plea stating that the President was the appropriate authority to decide Perarivalan’s request. It argued that Perarivalan had already availed the benefit of reduction of death sentence to life term by citing a delay in deciding his mercy plea and that he cannot claim more benefit by citing another delay.

Arrested at the age of 19 in the case, Perarivalan was sentenced to death in May 1999. He was accused of purchasing the 8-volt battery used to trigger the belt bomb that killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In 2014, his sentence and that of two others, Murugan and Santhan (both Sri Lankans), was commuted to life over the long pendency of their mercy petitions. Soon after, the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu had ordered the release of all the seven convicts in the case.

Perarivalan (extreme left) Murugan (extreme right) Santhan (2nd from right), along with Jayakumar, robert Paes and Ravichandra, in Vellore Cengtral Prison for Men. (Express archive photo) Perarivalan (extreme left) Murugan (extreme right) Santhan (2nd from right), along with Jayakumar, robert Paes and Ravichandra, in Vellore Cengtral Prison for Men. (Express archive photo)

While a pardon request moved by Perarivalan in 2015 was not considered by the Governor, a Supreme Court order on a related petition in September 2018 clarified that the Governor was “deemed fit” to decide on the pardon. Within three days, the AIADMK government had recommended that all seven convicts be released.

The Tamil Nadu government had on September 9, 2018, made a recommendation to the state Governor for the premature release of Perarivalan and six other convicts in the case.