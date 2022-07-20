SC grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in all six cases registered across UP

Updated: July 20, 2022 3:16:23 pm
The Supreme Court Wednesday granted bail to AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all the six cases registered against him across Uttar Pradesh for hurting religious sentiments through tweets.
The court ordered transfer of all the cases against Zubair that arise from his tweets to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. Consequently, the SIT formed by the UP DGP “is rendered redundant and must be disbanded,” the apex court said.
Granting him bail, Justice DY Chandrachud observed that “existence of powers of arrest must be distinguished from the exercise of powers of arrest which must be used sparingly,” Bar & Bench reported.
The Supreme Court clarified that the Delhi police FIR has offences of cognate nature which is similar to the UP police FIRs and that it is needed to club together all FIRs and hand over to one investigating authority.
Terming it a “vicious cycle” wherein Zubair is remanded in a new case as soon as he gets bail in an old one, the Supreme Court had on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government not to take any “precipitative” action against him till the next hearing.
Zubair’s lawyer, Vrinda Grover, had pressed the court for interim relief as a court in Hathras was set to pronounce its order on a plea by the Uttar Pradesh Police seeking 14-day police custody of Zubair. On July 15, the Hathras court had granted 14-day judicial custody, after which Zubair was transferred back to Delhi’s Tihar Jail.
Grover mentioned the case for urgent hearing twice on Monday – first before a bench led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and then before a bench led by Justice Chandrachud. While granting interim relief, the bench of Justices Chandrachud and A S Bopanna agreed to hear the case on July 20.
A Delhi court had last week granted bail to Zubair observing that “the voice of dissent is necessary for healthy democracy” and that political parties are open for criticism. This was in connection with his arrest for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity through his tweet made in 2018.
