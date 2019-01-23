Toggle Menu
SC grants bail to four convicts in 2002 Naroda Patiya casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sc-grants-bail-to-four-convicts-in-2002-naroda-patiya-case-5551704/

SC grants bail to four convicts in 2002 Naroda Patiya case

A bench granted bail to the four convicts — Umeshbhai Surabhai Bharwad, Rajkumar, Padmendrasinh Jaswantsinh Rajput and Harshad alias Mungda Jila Govind Chhara Parmar.

Naroda Patiya
The Naroda Patiya area of Ahmedabad in April 2018. The rioting had taken place here on February 28, 2002. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

The Supreme Court has granted bail to four convicts in the Naroda Patiya massacre case in Gujarat in which 97 people were killed by a mob during the 2002 riots in the state.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar Tuesday granted bail to the four convicts — Umeshbhai Surabhai Bharwad, Rajkumar, Padmendrasinh Jaswantsinh Rajput and Harshad alias Mungda Jila Govind Chhara Parmar.

The Gujarat High Court had on April 20 last year upheld the conviction of 12 out of the 29 accused who were pronounced guilty on various charges by the trial court and had acquitted 17 others, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani.

The rioting had taken place on February 28, 2002, in the Naroda Patiaya area of Ahmedabad where a mob had killed 97 people, most of them from a minority community.

Advertising

The massacre had taken place a day after the torching of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra, which had triggered state-wide riots.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nine including 17-year-old arrested by Maharashtra ATS for 'ISIS links'
2 Kerala State Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery Result 2019: Winners to be announced today
3 Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-379 Results Today: Winners to be announced soon