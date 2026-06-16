Supreme Court seeks Government response on plea against use of Aadhaar as citizenship proof

The apex court and various High Courts too have held that Aadhaar is not the proof of age, Advocate Ashwini Kumar pointed out. (Representational image/File)

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea against alleged use of Aadhaar as proof of citizenship and age despite laws to the contrary.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana sought the response of the Centre, states, union territories, Election Commission of India and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on a PIL filed by Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The plea pointed out that Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act 2016, expressly states that Aadhaar is “not the evidence of citizenship or domicile” and a UIDAI notification dated 22.08.2023 clearly states that Aadhaar “is proof of identity, not of citizenship, address or date of birth”. The apex court and various High Courts too have held that Aadhaar is not the proof of age, he pointed out.