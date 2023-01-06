‘All efforts being made to conform to timelines’: Govt tells SC on clearing names of judges recommended by Collegium

The government Friday told the Supreme Court that “all efforts are being made to conform to timelines” set by the top court in the matter of clearing names recommended by its Collegium for appointment of judges.

Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka that “the timeline should not be deviated from and all efforts are being made to conform to those timelines”. He added that “some recent recommendations sent by the High Courts are being processed” and that “about 44 of those recommendations will be cleared probably by Saturday or this weekend.”

The AG said he is “personally looking into not the names but the process”. The bench recorded this in its order.

“AG submits that he has instructions that the government will adhere to timelines as provided in the judgment. It is towards that objective that he submits that out of the 104 recommendations made by the collegiums of the High Court pending with the government, 44 are likely to be processed and sent to the Supreme Court over the weekend,” the bench said.

The court also expressed concern over the pending recommendations for transfer of High Court judges. Calling it a “a matter of great concern”, Justice Kaul pointed out that two of the names were sent by end of September 2022, and eight were sent at the end of November 22.

He said, “It’s of extreme concern because these have been made at the end of September and end of November 2022. Honestly, in this, the role of the government is very limited. If in the administration of justice, we feel some people have to be transferred, the Collegium does so. Keeping it pending sends a very wrong signal that other factors are coming into play. I would say it’s unacceptable to the Collegium.”

The AG responded and said, “I also feel very strongly about it. I have taken note of this issue.”

The bench in its order said, “The transfer of HC judges is done in the interest of administration of justice and exceptions apart, there is no reason for delay on part of the government in implementing the same. The Collegium discusses and seeks opinion of consultee judges and as also the Chief Justices from where the transfer is made and where to the transfer is being made. Comments of the judges concerned are also obtained. At times, at the request of the judge concerned, alternative courts are also assigned for transfer looking to the exigency of the situation. This process is completed before a recommendation is made for transfer of a judge to the government. Delay in the same not only affects the administration of justice but creates the impression as if there are third party sources interfering on behalf of these judges with the government.”

The bench also sought to know the status of the recent recommendations by the Collegium to elevate High Court judges to the top court and said delay in clearing the names creates a corresponding delay in recommending names for replacing them in the respective High Courts.

Pointing out that three of the five names recommended are High Court Chief Justices, Justice Kaul said, “The problem which is arising is if vacancies arise for High Court Chief Justices on the basis of Supreme Court elevation, we are not able to send those recommendations because it will not be appropriate to send recommendations for the successor to take over.”

The AG said, “I have looked into two of them…I don’t think there should be a problem…Instead of looking at them piecemeal, I want to look at them in total.”

The bench said in its order, “We have put into the AG that there will be vacancies of Chief Justices that will arise on the ground of elevation to the SC and those cannot be processed until the elevations take place which is a matter of concern. So far as recommendations of three CJs are concerned, AG says he is looking into it personally.” The bench will now hear the matter on February 3.