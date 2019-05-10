Supreme Court to go on summer break from May 13, notifies Vacation Benches

The Supreme Court will go on the annual summer break from May 13 to June 30. A notification to this effect was issued by the apex court on Friday. According to the notification, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi nominated four division benches for “hearing of urgent miscellaneous matters and regular hearing matters during the summer vacation”.

Under Rule 6 of Order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, Chief Justice of India can nominate Benches to hear urgent miscellaneous matters and regular hearing matters during the summer vacation.

During the first part of the summer vacation from May 13 to May 28, the following Benches will hear cases.

May 13 to May 20 – Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna

May 21 to May 24 – Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah

May 25 to May 28 – Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice MR Shah

During the second part of the summer vacation from May 29 to June 13, the following Benches have been notified:

May 29 to May 30 – Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice MR Shah

May 31 to June 2 – Justices L Nageswara Rao and MR Shah

June 3 to June 5 – Justices Indu Malhotra and MR Shah

June 6 to June 13 – Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi

The Vacation Benches for the third part of summer vacation from June 14 to June 30 haven’t been notified yet.