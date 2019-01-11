SC gives its nod to construction of ongoing projects under Chardham development plan

The Supreme Court Friday gave its nod to ongoing projects under the government’s ambitious Chardham development plan, which proposes to provide all-weather connectivity to the four holy towns of Uttarakhand.

Advertising

The top court, however, said the construction of stalled projects under the plan will remain stayed till further orders.

A bench of justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran asked the Centre to file its affidavit on a plea to stay the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order which had cleared the projects and set up a committee to oversee it.

The Chardham project intends to connect four towns of the hilly state, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, by all-weather roads.