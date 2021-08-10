SC fines 8 political parties for non-disclosure of criminal info of candidates in Bihar polls

These political parties were directed to disclose information about such candidates on their official websites as well as in newspapers and on social media.

The Supreme Court Tuesday fined eight political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress for failing to comply with the court’s order to furnish details of candidates with criminal backgrounds on their official websites in the Bihar Assembly Elections, Bar and Bench reported.

These political parties were also directed to disclose information about such candidates in newspapers as well as on social media.

According to the report, six parties — BJP, Congress, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United, CPI, and Lok Jan Shakti Party — were fined Rs 1 lakh for partial non-compliance.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were fined Rs 5 lakh each for total non-compliance of the top court order.

“We direct the Respondent Nos. 3,4,5,6,7 and 11 to deposit an amount of INR 1 Lakh each in the account created by the ECI as specified in this judgment in paragraph 73(iii) within a period of 8 weeks from the date of this judgment. Insofar as Respondent Nos. 8 and 9 are concerned, since they have not at all complied with the directions issued by this Court, we direct them to deposit an amount of INR 5 Lakh each in the aforesaid account within the aforesaid period,” the court said as quoted by Bar and Bench.

In February last year, the top court had directed all political parties to upload on their website details of pending criminal cases against candidates contesting polls, noting that there has been an alarming increase in criminalisation of politics.

The apex court said political parties will also have to upload reasons for selecting candidates with pending criminal cases on their website.

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said the reasons for selecting candidates with pending criminal cases should be justifiable with reference to qualification and merit and not merely on winnability.

The court passed orders on a contempt plea which raised the issue of criminalisation of politics claiming that directions given by the apex court in its September 2018 verdict relating to disclosure of criminal antecedents by candidates are not being followed.