SC fast-forwards: Noteban among 25 cases to be heard by 5-judge benches

In a move that could effectively fast-forward some crucial cases, including challenges to demonetisation (2016) and reservations to the economically weaker sections (2020), the Supreme Court Wednesday picked 25 cases that will be heard by five-judge Constitution benches starting next week.

This takes effect from August 29, two days after Justice UU Lalit takes over as the Chief Justice of India. CJI N V Ramana retires August 26.

“Take notice that the following five judges bench matters shall be listed before the concerned courts from Monday, the 29th August, 2022 for directions including filing of common compilation, filing of short written submissions and tentative indication with regard to time taken by learned counsel. The matters shall thereafter be listed as per directions of the court,” a notification of the Supreme Court stated.

Significantly, in an interview to The Indian Express on August 14, CJI-designate Lalit spoke about the need to ensure crucial cases are listed on priority. Asked about the delay in cases, he said: “You touched upon that some matters don’t get listed. That is something which we will have to find a solution to…To have Constitution benches sit all year (is one kind of institutional response),” he had said.

Explained Addressing delays To have Constitution benches sit all year could be one “institutional response,” CJI-designate Justice U U Lalit had told The Indian Express on August 14 when asked about delay in several key cases. This comes amid growing concern that crucial cases are not being listed or heard on priority.

Among the key cases likely to be taken up are those challenging the exercise of updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam (pending since 2016); challenge to the establishment of the Central Bureau of Investigation (pending since 2016); and the case challenging the demonetisation scheme (pending since 2016).

Also listed for hearing are crucial cases concerning religion including the case seeking classification of Sikhs as a minority community in Punjab (pending since 2010); the PIL challenging the constitutional validity of religious practices of Nikah Halala and polygamy (pending since 2018); the challenge to the practice of ex-communication in the Dawoodi Bohra community (pending since 2004); and the validity of a state law declaring all members of the Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh as part of Backward Classes (pending since 2006).

As of August 1, the Supreme Court’s records show that there are 342 five-judge bench cases, fifteen seven-judge bench cases and 135 nine-judge cases are pending before the Court.