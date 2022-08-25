scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

SC fast-forwards: Noteban among 25 cases to be heard by 5-judge benches

This takes effect from August 29, two days after Justice UU Lalit takes over as the Chief Justice of India. CJI N V Ramana retires August 26.

Supreme Court, Demonetisation, Justice UU Lalit, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAmong the key cases likely to be taken up are those challenging the exercise of updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam (pending since 2016); challenge to the establishment of the Central Bureau of Investigation (pending since 2016); and the case challenging the demonetisation scheme (pending since 2016).

In a move that could effectively fast-forward some crucial cases, including challenges to demonetisation (2016) and reservations to the economically weaker sections (2020), the Supreme Court Wednesday picked 25 cases that will be heard by five-judge Constitution benches starting next week.

“Take notice that the following five judges bench matters shall be listed before the concerned courts from Monday, the 29th August, 2022 for directions including filing of common compilation, filing of short written submissions and tentative indication with regard to time taken by learned counsel. The matters shall thereafter be listed as per directions of the court,” a notification of the Supreme Court stated.

Significantly, in an interview to The Indian Express on August 14, CJI-designate Lalit spoke about the need to ensure crucial cases are listed on priority. Asked about the delay in cases, he said: “You touched upon that some matters don’t get listed. That is something which we will have to find a solution to…To have Constitution benches sit all year (is one kind of institutional response),” he had said.

Explained

Addressing delays

To have Constitution benches sit all year could be one “institutional response,” CJI-designate Justice U U Lalit had told The Indian Express on August 14 when asked about delay in several key cases. This comes amid growing concern that crucial cases are not being listed or heard on priority.

Also listed for hearing are crucial cases concerning religion including the case seeking classification of Sikhs as a minority community in Punjab (pending since 2010); the PIL challenging the constitutional validity of religious practices of Nikah Halala and polygamy (pending since 2018); the challenge to the practice of ex-communication in the Dawoodi Bohra community (pending since 2004); and the validity of a state law declaring all members of the Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh as part of Backward Classes (pending since 2006).

As of August 1, the Supreme Court’s records show that there are 342 five-judge bench cases, fifteen seven-judge bench cases and 135 nine-judge cases are pending before the Court.

Minor among two residents of home for mentally challenged die of suspected food poisoning

